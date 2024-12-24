Remember Rafael Benitez? Remember where Steven Gerrard-captained Liverpool finished in the 2008-2009 season of the English Premier League (EPL)? Good - Because no one hardly talks about runners-up in top-flight football. After propelling Liverpool to the top of the Premier League in the ongoing season at Christmas, manager Arne Slot is tasked to emulate his predecessor Jurgen Klopp in the remainder of the campaign.

Klopp's high-flying Liverpool sealed the top spot at Christmas in 2019 and were crowned champions the next year. A season before the unforgettable EPL and UEFA Champions League double, the Reds surrendered the top spot after topping the standings at Christmas. The Anfield stalwarts were at the top of the Premier League in the lead-up to the 2019 and 2020 transfer windows. Liverpool finished second to champions Manchester City in the 2018-2019 season. A season later, the Reds managed to right their wrong by clinching the Premier League after topping the standings at Christmas.

Arne 'Slots' Liverpool to top in post-Klopp era

Breathing fine in the post-Klopp era, Liverpool bagged a statement win over Tottenham Hotspur to strengthen their Premier League title bid under Slot's watch. A nine-goal Christmas blockbuster away from home saw Liverpool upstage Ange Postecoglou's men 6-3 to go four points clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool have topped the Premier League standings on several occasions at Christmas. However, the Merseyside heavyweights have had a horrible run when it comes to retaining the top spot after the festive season.

How will history repeat itself in Premier League?

The 19-time English top-flight champions have reached the summit for the seventh time at Christmas in Premier League's history. Of those seven attempts, the Reds have only managed to lift the famous trophy just once - the 2019-2020 season. That's why Liverpool's conversion rate is only 16.6%. No team has earned the top spot at Christmas more than Liverpool (21) in the Premier League. Overall, Liverpool have been crowned champions 11 times out of 20 after finishing first on 25 December.

Christmas in London and Manchester

Advertisement

While Liverpool have struggled to improve their run-of-the-mill record, Chelsea, Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers, and Leicester City have never failed to win the Premier League after topping the EPL table at Christmas. Talking about eras, Arsenal have achieved table supremacy at Christmas four times since the EPL was rebranded in 1992. Interestingly, the Gunners have never tasted EPL glory after being top on December 25.

Last season, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City occupied the fifth spot at Christmas. The Citizens unlocked their fourth EPL title in 2024. City's bitter rivals Manchester United were fifth in 1996-1997 and the Red Devils ended up winning the league. Guardiola's men were eighth in the 2020-2021 season at Christmas and City still claimed the Premier League title. City also hold the record for drawing the largest lead on December 25 and staking the claim of the Premier League trophy.

Manchester City were 13 points clear in the 2017-18 season when Guardiola collected his first EPL title. Only four times has the Premier League witnessed a team winning the top honour after being outside the Champions League qualification spots at Christmas. After 17 games, Chelsea are second with 35 points while table-toppers Liverpool (39) have a game in hand.

Remember Gerrard's slip and the Demba Ba winner? Good.

Advertisement