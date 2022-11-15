Cristiano Ronaldo has set the football world on fire with his comments on Manchester United, the club's owners, as well as the manner in which the club is being run. From suggesting that he "doesn't respect the manager Erik Ten Hag" to calling out former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville for their criticism of him, Ronaldo has made quite a few 'objectionable' comments. Former England cricket team captain, Kevin Pietersen, however, is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Ronaldo amid the criticism he is facing from the football fraternity.

A number of Manchester United fans and journalists have hit out at Ronaldo for spoiling the club's image in public. Pietersen, however, suggests that only a person who has been in the Portuguese's shoes can understand why he had to come out and say such things. Pietersen said that he has been in the same shoes as Ronaldo.

"I've watched this CR story and having been in a similar position, I sympathise with him. People have NO IDEA what it's like to have constant lies and speculation written about them all the time. People having breaking points. Very easy to blame him but before you do, think...," he wrote on Twitter.

“I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you.”

"The Glazers, the owners of the club, they don't care about the club, professional sport," Ronaldo told British journalist Piers Morgan in the interview.

"The fans are always right. They should know the truth. The players want the best for the club. I want the best for the club. This is why I came to Manchester United, this is why I love this club.

"You have some things inside the club which don't help Manchester reach the top level like City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal. It's complicated. It's difficult. It's hard," he had further said.

The full 90-minute interview featuring Ronaldo is yet to be aired.