Liverpool moved into the League Cup semi-finals as the holders won 2-1 against managerless Southampton, while Gabriel Jesus ended his goal drought with a hat-trick in Arsenal's 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Rare goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott at St Mary's sent the 10-time League Cup winners into the last four for a record 20th time. Held to a surprise 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League last weekend, Liverpool got back on track with a 20th win from 24 games in all competitions under Arne Slot, who has lost just once since arriving from Feyenoord to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Slot, who watched the quarter-final from the stands while he served a touchline suspension, opted to rest Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as the Premier League leaders made eight changes.

Liverpool's understudies were too strong for Southampton and Nunez ended his poor recent form with a clinical finish after Jan Bednarek made a hash of clearing Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass in the 24th minute.

It was only Nunez's fourth goal in all competitions in a difficult season for the Uruguay striker, who had gone six games without scoring.

Elliott doubled Liverpool's lead in the 32nd minute, drilling low past Alex McCarthy from 12 yards for his first goal this season.

Cameron Archer reduced the deficit in the 59th minute with a superb curling strike from just inside the area.

Southampton were furious when a late Jarell Quansah challenge on Mateus Fernandes didn't result in a penalty.

But there was no escaping yet another defeat for Southampton in caretaker boss Simon Rusk's first game after Russell Martin was sacked following Sunday's 5-0 thrashing by Tottenham.

"It was a very good and important win. We saw a lot of players that maybe don't start," Slot said.

"We handled it really well and only conceded one or two chances. We have to defend the trophy because the club won it last season."

Jesus hat-trick

At the Emirates Stadium, Brazilian striker Jesus finally found the back of the net on home turf for the first time in 2024.

Jesus' only previous goal in 20 appearances in all competitions this season had come against second-tier Preston in the League Cup.

The 27-year-old's first goals in nine games were well-timed after Arsenal were booed off following Saturday's 0-0 draw against Everton in the Premier League.

The Gunners, who last won the League Cup in 1993, are six points behind Liverpool and Mikel Arteta made eight changes as he prioritised Arsenal's rematch with Palace in the top flight on Saturday.

Arteta's gamble paid off after an early shock when Jean-Philippe Mateta punished weak defending from Jakub Kiwior to put Palace ahead in the fourth minute.

But Jesus equalised with a composed chipped finish in the 54th minute before lashing Arsenal in front after narrowly beating the offside trap in the 73rd minute.

Jesus sealed his treble with another clinical effort in the 81st minute and former Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah's header four minutes later came too late to save Palace.

"Sometimes I have this problem with a lack of goals," Jesus said. "I'm working a lot in training, finishing more, putting myself in a good position. I think my hard work has paid off."

Sandro Tonali scored twice as Newcastle beat Brentford 3-1 at St James' Park.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe named a full-strength side and was rewarded with a comprehensive victory that moved his club a step closer to emulating their run to the 2023 final.

Newcastle, who have not won a major trophy since the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, took the lead through Tonali's fine finish from the edge of the area in the ninth minute.

The Italian midfielder netted again two minutes before half-time and Fabian Schar tapped in after 69 minutes.

Yoane Wissa's stoppage-time strike was little consolation for Brentford.

The last quarter-final sees Tottenham host Manchester United on Thursday.

