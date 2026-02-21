Brazil star Neymar has admitted that he could retire from professional football at the end of 2026, as he battles persistent injury challenges while keeping his sights on representing his country at the FIFA World Cup later this year. The 34-year-old, who returned to his roots with Santos after spells at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, is enjoying football again following surgery on a long-standing knee issue in December 2025. He previously missed an entire season due to anterior cruciate ligament damage. Neymar's contract with the Brazilian club has been extended through the end of the calendar year.

Neymar said, "I don't know what the future holds for me. It's possible that in December I'll want to retire. I'm living day by day. This year is crucial, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team and for me," as quoted by goal.com.

He added on his efforts to regain full fitness and said, "I wanted to come back at 100% this season, which is why I was rested for some matches. I know a lot of people are saying all sorts of things and don't understand the day-to-day reality, but I have to face it.

"Santos has put an excellent plan in place regarding this. Of course, I wanted to come back to help my team, but in the end, I preferred to rest myself so I could come back at 100%, pain-free, fear-free, and in top form.

"I managed to come back well in the last match. I'm happy and relieved to be back a little stronger than before. Obviously, I need to get back into my rhythm, but with perseverance, I'll reach 100%. I'm taking it step by step. I don't know what the future holds; my instincts will decide. One day at a time."

Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances, has not featured for the Selecao since October 2023. Securing a recall for the World Cup remains a top priority for the mercurial forward, with national coach Carlo Ancelotti reportedly monitoring his progress closely.

Brazil, drawn in Group C at the 2026 World Cup, will kick off their campaign against Morocco at MetLife Stadium on June 13, before taking on Haiti and Scotland in Philadelphia and Miami, respectively.

With the World Cup looming, Neymar's focus remains firmly on fitness and performance, while his long-term career plans remain undecided.

