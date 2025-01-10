Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said it will be difficult to find January signings that will be capable of immediately improving his side as they aim to end a five-year trophy drought. A lack of firepower was exposed in the past week as Arteta's men lost 2-0 to Newcastle in the League Cup semi-final first leg and drew 1-1 at Brighton in a blow to their Premier League title hopes. Adding to Arteta's attacking problems, Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is set to be sidelined until at least March after surgery on a hamstring injury. The Gunners lie six points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, although they are well-placed to progress to the Champions League knockout stages.

On Friday, Arteta shot down suggestions he has to add more forward options to his squad over the next month.

"Bringing in bodies doesn't help us all," said Arteta ahead of Sunday's FA Cup third round tie against Manchester United.

"It's just about somebody who can immediately impact our performance and can bring something that we don't have. To find that in this market is very difficult to achieve.

"The circumstances (can) change because we have certain injuries for some big players, so it's always a possibility but always it's about somebody that is really going to make us much better."

Arteta's comments after the defeat to Newcastle that the ball used in the League Cup was "tricky" and "flies different" to those used in the Premier League have been widely mocked.

However, the Spaniard said his explanation for Arsenal's missed chances against the Magpies was never meant as an excuse.

"It's not an excuse, it's a reality," added Arteta. "Every pitch is different, the weather conditions are changing in football, that's the beauty of it.

"That's it, we adapt to that, and I never use it as an excuse."

