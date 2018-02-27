"I've Signed For A Football Team," Usain Bolt Teases Fans In Shock Announcement

Usain Bolt is a known Manchester United and on numerous occasions has professed his love for the club.

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt sent shockwaves across the sports world after revealing in a Twitter post that he had signed for a football team. In the video, Bolt is seen making the announcement and then telling fans that he will reveal the name of the mystery football team on Tuesday (February 27). The Jamaican track and field superstar, who retired from athletics after 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, has long spoken of trying his hand at football and was even invited to train with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

I've signed for a football team! Find out which one this Tuesday at 8am GMT ?? pic.twitter.com/iFTlWxfy7x — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 25, 2018

Bolt is a known Manchester United fan and on numerous occasions has professed his love for the club but signing for the club will be a far-fetched dream even for the legendary sprinter.

Fans were quick to speculate as to where Bolt would be heading with some outlandish names cropping up.

Welcome to Dortmund — Shawn Ivan D'souza (@RedFella31) February 25, 2018

@AFCFYLDE Great coup for Chally this — Craig Wilson (@craigwilso1969) February 25, 2018

Accrington Stanley! — Lisa Spink (@skybee74) February 25, 2018

Football team you say?.....At least we know it's not Arsenal. — Kennedy Tetteh (@kennedytetteh) February 25, 2018

Is it BOLTon? — Jordan (Adama Traore Enthusiast) (@SolankeStrike) February 25, 2018

Durban Red Devils — Chief #FPL Manager(@FPLHints) February 26, 2018

Welcome to werder bremen bro — Ahmed (@Ahmedsvw7) February 25, 2018

Following his poor outing in the World Championships in August last year, where he could only win a bronze in the 100m, the sprint king had said he was eyeing some role in football.

"It's something that I want to do. I'm trying to get fit now," he said.

"My doctor finally passed me after my hamstring problems at the world championships, so now I can start training.