"I've Signed For A Football Team," Usain Bolt Teases Fans In Shock Announcement

Updated: 27 February 2018 13:11 IST

Usain Bolt has for long spoken of trying his hand at football and was even invited to train with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

"I
Usain Bolt is a known Manchester United and on numerous occasions has professed his love for the club. © AFP

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt sent shockwaves across the sports world after revealing in a Twitter post that he had signed for a football team. In the video, Bolt is seen making the announcement and then telling fans that he will reveal the name of the mystery football team on Tuesday (February 27). The Jamaican track and field superstar, who retired from athletics after 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, has long spoken of trying his hand at football and was even invited to train with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Bolt is a known Manchester United fan and on numerous occasions has professed his love for the club but signing for the club will be a far-fetched dream even for the legendary sprinter.

Fans were quick to speculate as to where Bolt would be heading with some outlandish names cropping up.

Following his poor outing in the World Championships in August last year, where he could only win a bronze in the 100m, the sprint king had said he was eyeing some role in football.

"It's something that I want to do. I'm trying to get fit now," he said.

"My doctor finally passed me after my hamstring problems at the world championships, so now I can start training.

"I've started training while I'm here and trying to get into shape before I get home and next year I'll get a trial and we'll take it from there."

Usain Bolt Football
