Union Berlin goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow saved a first-half penalty in a scoreless home draw against Freiburg in the German capital on Friday. The visitors won a penalty when Eren Dinkci was brought down after 22 minutes. Freiburg captain Vincenzo Grifo stepped up to the spot but had his kick saved by Union goalie Ronnow. Freiburg have missed their past five penalties in the Bundesliga, matching a club record from 1999.

Freiburg's Lucas Hoeler had a late chance to steal the three points, but Diogo Leite slid in to prevent the goal.

The draw took Freiburg one point ahead of Bayer Leverkusen into fourth spot, while Union Berlin are seventh, just outside the European placings.

The match was the first between the sides since the final matchday of last season, when Union won at home to keep themselves in the top division in the same year they played in the Champions League.

On Saturday, league leaders Bayern Munich play at promoted St Pauli, while defending champions Leverkusen travel to last-placed Bochum.

