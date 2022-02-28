Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk was moved to tears after he was given a standing ovation from Benfica supporters on Sunday, during their Primeira Liga clash against Vitoria SC. Initially, the Ukrainian striker wasn't in the playing XI but came on as a substitute in the 62nd-minute and was also given the captain's armband. The Benfica fans applauded him in support of his home country, which has been invaded by Russia. Benfica went on to win the match by a 3-0 scoreline at the Estadio da Luz, with Darwin Nunez scoring a brace. Meanwhile, Goncalo Ramos also scored a goal during the win.

Here is the video of Yaremchuk being moved to tears after receiving a standing ovation from Benfica fans:

While entering the football pitch, Yaremchuk was handed the captain's armband by defender Jan Vertonghen in a show of solidarity.

Visibly emotional, Yaremchuk also applauded the entire stadium.

Here are the reactions to the standing ovation received by Yaremchuk:

Ukrainian forward Roman Yaremchuk comes on for Darwin Nez and is handed the captain's armband.



The entire Benfica supporters group gives him a standing ovation, moving Yaremchuk to tears.



Very emotional moment at the Luz. pic.twitter.com/BY8cLPS1Aa — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) February 27, 2022

"YAREMCHUK WE STAND WITH YOU" pic.twitter.com/eRXg5PoVFl — REACHUK SLB (@areaslb) February 27, 2022

The incredible reception that Yaremchuk received from Benfica supporters after coming on the pitch literally moved him to tears. pic.twitter.com/XnBvNxgbTD — Adrian Sousa (Rabona TV) (@Rabona_TV) February 27, 2022

What an incredibly moving moment just now at the Estdio da Luz, as the crowd gives Roman Yaremchuk a standing ovation.



Jan Vertonghen handed over the captain's armband and the Ukrainian international was brought to tears. #WeStandWithUkraine #Benfica pic.twitter.com/pJ430M6JOY — Benfiquista Americano (@BenfiquistaUm) February 27, 2022

Ukraine have received support from many footballing countries in Europe with England announcing a boycott of all their international matches against Russia.

England's decision comes after similar announcements by Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic, who are all future or potential opponents of Russia in FIFA World Cup qualifying.

Meanwhile, FIFA have also stated that Russia would be barred from hosting matches and must play under the banner of "Football Union of Russia" without a national flag or playing its anthem.