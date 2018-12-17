 
UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Manchester United Face Paris-Saint Germain, Juventus Meet Atletico Madrid

Updated: 17 December 2018 20:36 IST

Barcelona will take on Olympique Lyonnais in a relatively easy tie.

Liverpool face Bayern Munich. © AFP

Real Madrid have been paired with AFC Ajax in the UEFA Champions League last-16, according to the draw conducted at the continental governing body in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday. Real Madrid will seek to keep their campaign for a fourth consecutive continental club elite title rolling against a team, which is seemingly an accessible opponent, but they booked a place in the knock-out stage as the runner up of Group E ahead of Benfica. Their domestic nemesis Barcelona, meanwhile, will take on Olympique Lyonnais in another relatively easy tie, but they could pose a real danger to the Spanish giants as they had already defeated Manchester City in the round-robin opener.

By contrast, Atletico has been drawn against Juventus, led by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who was a key part of Real Madrid's successful campaigns and found the back of the net three times in the 2016-2017 Champions League semifinal.

Topics : Juventus Bayern München Manchester City Manchester United Paris SG Cristiano Ronaldo Football
Highlights
  • The round of 16 starts February 12, 2019
  • Real Madrid meet AFC Ajax
  • Dortmund take on Tottenham Hotspur
