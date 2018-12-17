UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Manchester United Face Paris-Saint Germain, Juventus Meet Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid have been paired with AFC Ajax in the UEFA Champions League last-16, according to the draw conducted at the continental governing body in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday. Real Madrid will seek to keep their campaign for a fourth consecutive continental club elite title rolling against a team, which is seemingly an accessible opponent, but they booked a place in the knock-out stage as the runner up of Group E ahead of Benfica. Their domestic nemesis Barcelona, meanwhile, will take on Olympique Lyonnais in another relatively easy tie, but they could pose a real danger to the Spanish giants as they had already defeated Manchester City in the round-robin opener.