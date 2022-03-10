Karim Benzema scored a second-half hat-trick in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match against PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to help Real Madrid enter the quarterfinals of the tournament. Trailing 0-1 from the first leg, Madrid were looking at the exit door as Kylian Mbappe added to his goal in Paris in the first-half. But an error by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma opened the doors for the 13-time champions as Benzema restored parity on the night to give Carlo Ancelotti's team a glimmer of hope.

A manic 17-minute period saw Benzema score two more goals as a star-studded PSG team with the likes of Mbappe and teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr came up short yet again in Europe's elite club tournament.

More to follow...