UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw Live Updates: Focus On Pot 1 As Actions Begins In Turkey
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw Live Updates: Champions League group stage draw, for the 2022-23 season, is all set to take place on Thursday, August 25 in Istanbul
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw Live Updates: Champions League group stage draw, for the 2022-23 season, is all set to take place on Thursday, August 25 in Istanbul. The season's final will be played in Istanbul itself, on June 10 next year at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Istanbul was supposed to host the final in 2020 and again in 2021, but on each occasion UEFA moved the game to Portugal due to pandemic-related restrictions. Defending champions Real Madrid will be looking forward to dominating the Europe's elite clubs, after defeating Liverpool 1-0 in last year's final. Russian clubs are banned because of the ongoing war, but Ukraine -- where a new domestic season kicked off this week -- will be represented by Shakhtar Donetsk.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the UEFA Champions League Group Stage From Istanbul
- 21:48 (IST)The draw is officially underwayHamid Altintop and Yaya Toure to get the draw officially underway here in Istanbul.The president of Europe's elite competition, Aleksander Ceferin, has said of the 2022 winner: "This award recognises professional excellence and furthermore, it honours the legacy left by exceptional individuals in the game of football."Very few people have reshaped the philosophy of the game in the way that Arrigo Sacchi has managed, so that the sport itself can be observed in two eras - pre- and post-Sacchi."The endless tactical innovations he introduced are today the foundations of any footballing playbook, mirrored by generations of coaches who have followed."
- 21:43 (IST)Arrigo Sacchi wins UEFA President's AwardArrigo Sacchi wins UEFA President's Award. He changed the face of Italian and European football
- 21:29 (IST)UEFA Men's Player And Coach to be namedUEFA men's player and coach of the year will be awarded later todayHere are the nominees:Men's player of the yearKarim Benzema (Real Madrid)Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester Ciy)Men's coach of the yearCarlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)
- 21:24 (IST)And finally Pot 4Winners in 1992, Marseille are perhaps the stand-out contenders in this group of teams.Other teams are as follows: Rangers, Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb, Copenhagen, Club Brugge, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifa
- 21:21 (IST)Here are the teams in Pot 3Teams in Pot 3 are as follows: Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Bayer Leverkusen
- 21:19 (IST)Here are the teams in POT 2Pot 2 also boasts some top clubs. Here are the teams: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico, Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Tottenham
- 21:18 (IST)Here are the teams in POT 1Pot 1 will be spearheaded by defending champions and 14-time winners Real Madrid. Other teams in the pot include Manchester City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG, FC Porto, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Ajax.
- 21:16 (IST)This season's ball is hereUEFA released the 2022-23 Champions League ball earlier today. Will look amazing on Tuesday and Wednesday nights
The new Champions League match ball. The final will take place in Istanbul in 2023. pic.twitter.com/QzQNcIawRn— DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) August 25, 2022