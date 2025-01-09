Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming, Carabao Cup: Premier League leaders Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Carabao Cup. Liverpool have been the most in-form side in the world in the 2024/25 season, and have the chance to take a step towards their first trophy of the season. On the other hand, Tottenham will also fancy their chances, having defeated Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. Liverpool, on the other hand, have defeated West Ham and Brighton en route to the two-legged semi-final.

The second leg will be played almost a month later, on February 7.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details for Tottenham vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup LIVE Telecast EFL Cup: Check Where and How To Watch

When will the Tottenham vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup match take place?

The Tottenham vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup match will take place on Thursday, January 9 (IST).

Where will the Tottenham vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup match be held?

The Tottenham vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup match will be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

What time will the Tottenham vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup match start?

The Tottenham vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Tottenham vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup match?

The Tottenham vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup match?

The Tottenham vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)