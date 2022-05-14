At the half-time interval during Tottenham Hotspur's massive win against rivals Arsenal, the crowd broke into a roar of celebration after a young fan, Ryley Keys, scored a penalty past club legend Pat Jennings. Keys was born three months premature and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and his parents were told that he would never walk. The young fan took the kick with Jennings in goal and shot the ball past the former 'keeper who played for both North London sides when he was younger.

The home crowd, of course, had a lot more to cheer for at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday, as Antonio Conte's team hammered the Gunners 3-0 to keep their hopes of qualifying for next year's Champions League alive.

Arsenal started well but Cedric pushed Son Heung-min in his own box to give away a penalty, which Harry Kane tucked away with great composure.

Things went from bad to worse for the Gunners as Rob Holding got his marching orders after getting a second yellow card in the first half itself.

Tottenham were ruthless and Kane grabbed his second goal of the night before the half-time whistle.

If there were any hopes for an Arsenal comeback, they were dashed early in the second half, with Son finding the back of the net for Tottenham's third.

With the win, Tottenham are now just a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal with two matches left in the season.

Tottenham host Burnley before travelling to relegated Norwich for their final match of the season.

Promoted

Mikel Arteta's side, meanwhile, have a tricky tie away to Newcastle, before hosting Everton - fighting for survival in the Premier League - for their season-ender.

The fight for the fourth place, like the fight for the Premier League title, is set to go down to the wire.