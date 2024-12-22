Mikel Arteta said the Premier League title race is "on" after his Arsenal side swept Crystal Palace aside 5-1 on Saturday to move just three points behind leaders Liverpool. Gabriel Jesus, who scored a hat-trick against Palace in the League Cup at the Emirates on Wednesday, netted twice at Selhurst Park and was only denied a third by the width of a post, with Kai Havertz pouncing. Palace forward Ismaila Sarr, who had pulled his team level at 1-1, failed to make the most of two inviting opportunities early in the second half.

Instead Arsenal added two more, climbing back into third place above Nottingham Forest, who had leapfrogged them earlier in the day.

The only concern for Arteta -- celebrating five years in charge at Arsenal -- will be that Bukayo Saka limped off midway through the first half.

The Gunners are now within touching distance of Liverpool but Arne Slot's team have played two games fewer. Chelsea are second, a point clear of Arsenal.

A bullish Arteta said the Gunners, who have not won the Premier League title since 2004, were now firmly in the title picture.

"We are not even halfway so we're going to try and set something. For us it's on," he told Sky Sports.

"We're winning, we've done the job, we're in a really good run at the moment, even though we drew two games in the Premier League (against Fulham and Everton) that we fully deserved to win, it's about the next one, that's it, enjoy," he added.

Advertisement

'Going to enjoy Christmas'

"I'm going to enjoy Christmas with my family because when you win it's always better."

Jesus opened the scoring in the sixth minute, finishing confidently after fine work from Saka on the right wing for his first Premier League goal since January.

But Palace were level just five minutes later when Sarr collected a Tyrick Mitchell pass, opening his body and bending the ball past the diving David Raya.

Advertisement

Arsenal's second came after a corner, with Jesus steering the ball in off the post with pinpoint precision when it fell to him.

Brimming with confidence, he headed against a post in the 38th minute, with Havertz following up to tap in.

Sarr could have done better with a diving header from close range in the opening minutes of the second half but Raya got down low to save.

Raya was called into action again minutes later, keeping out Jean-Philippe Mateta's fierce drive from distance and clutching the ball from Sarr's header on the follow-up.

But Palace were unable to reduce the deficit and instead Arsenal stretched their lead -- again Jesus could have completed his hat-trick.

Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson denied the Brazil international but substitute Declan Rice made good contact with the ball and Gabriel Martinelli turned it in from close range.

Rice scored himself in the 84th minute to make it five, curling a shot from the edge of the box into the far corner.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)