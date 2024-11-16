Harry Kane says England must be careful not to lose the positive team culture they have created as they prepare for their final match before the arrival of new manager Thomas Tuchel. Interim boss Lee Carsley takes charge for the final time on Sunday as the Euro 2024 runners-up look for victory against Ireland that would seal promotion back to the Nations League top tier. It follows an impressive 3-0 win in Greece on Thursday that left England in control of their own destiny in their group.

Carsley stepped in following the resignation in July of Gareth Southgate, who led the team to a World Cup semi-final and two European Championship finals.

England captain Kane was asked on Saturday whether there was a risk the camaraderie built up during the eight-year Southgate era could be lost under a new manager.

"Yes, I think so," said the Bayern Munich forward. "I think it takes a long time to build, and maybe not so long to lose if you're not careful.

"But I think we're well aware of that.... I think Lee has done a great job, and I'm sure Thomas will come in and have his own ideas and ways that he wants to build his culture.

"Ultimately, we've had some really good tournaments and it's about using that experience and sharing some of those experiences to the players who haven't had as much exposure to that."

Kane said before the Greece match that he was disappointed by multiple withdrawals from the squad, insisting the national team must come first.

The forward said Saturday he was surprised by the impact his comments had made.

"After a major championship like the summer (Euro 2024), sometimes these September, October, November camps get forgotten about a little bit, just in terms of how important they are, because if we win tomorrow, it sets us up really well for the year ahead to the World Cup," he said.

"These are the camps where you build that culture and that togetherness that leads you into a World Cup.

"It was just a reminder that playing for England is really, really special, and for me personally, it's one of the greatest things I do as a professional footballer."

Kane returns

Kane was dropped from the starting line-up for the win in Athens but Carsley said he would start against Ireland at Wembley.

"With Harry Kane you always think goals, but he brings a lot more to the squad and the team than that," said the temporary boss.

"His leadership skills, he's a good guy, which is really important as well. The example he sets to the younger players, he's a crucial part of the England team and moving forward."

And Carsley said he felt that the opportunities given to new players during his brief spell in charge would help Tuchel, who starts his job in January.

"We've got so much quality and they've put themselves in the picture now to be selected," he said. "I think it's good longer term as well. For Thomas, the pool of players has increased."

Carsley confirmed England had suffered a 10th withdrawal of the November meet-up after Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa went off with a hip complaint in Athens.

