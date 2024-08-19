Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer announced his retirement from international football on Monday after a 12-year career in which he made 94 appearances for the national side. The 35-year-old played all five of Switzerland's matches at Euro 2024. His last international game was the quarter-final defeat by England on penalties. "My time with the national team has meant a lot to me," Inter Milan's Sommer said in a statement released by the Swiss football association.

"I look back with pride on the many unforgettable moments, the exciting matches, the victories celebrated together and the challenges we have overcome together."

Sommer has been a key figure for the Swiss since taking over from Diego Benaglio as their number one a decade ago.

Switzerland have made the knockout phase at the last six major tournaments.

Sommer made the deciding penalty save from France's Kylian Mbappe in the Euro 2020 last 16 which sent his team into their first major quarter-final since 1954.

