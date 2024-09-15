Christopher Nkunku came off the bench to score the winner four minutes from time as Chelsea ground out a 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday. The Blues rode their luck at the Vitality Stadium as Robert Sanchez saved a first-half penalty from Evanilson and Bournemouth twice hit the woodwork. But the strength in depth from Chelsea's bloated squad, assembled for over 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in transfer fees, paid off late on. Jadon Sancho, introduced as a half-time substitute, impressed on his first appearance since joining from Manchester United on the final day of the transfer window.

Nkunku span onto Sanchez's pass and produced a clinical low finish for his first Premier League goal of the season.

There was still time for a Premier League record to be set as referee Anthony Taylor dished out 14 yellow cards, surpassing the previous high of 12.

However, Chelsea will care little about the fractious nature of a scrappy game as victory lifts Enzo Maresca's men up to seventh with seven points from their opening four games.

"You cannot come here and win without getting your shirt dirty," said Maresca on his side's ability to battle through their lack of cohesion after another turbulent summer in the transfer market.

Sancho was one of 10 new signings after bringing to an end his disastrous spell at United.

However, the England international shone on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of last season, helping the German giants reach the Champions League final.

"First of all it is amazing to make my debut for Chelsea. Just being back playing I'm very grateful," said Sancho.

"I've been working hard for this moment and I'm just happy that I got my chance."

It was a case of what might have been for Bournemouth as Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Christie hit the woodwork, either side of record signing Evanilson's missed spot-kick.

"We had more everything, more shots, more corners but at the end what really matters is to score and they did it at the end," said Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

