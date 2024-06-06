Sunil Chhetri Last Match Live Streaming: India will be going up against Kuwait in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match on Thursday at the Salt Late Stadium, Kolkata. It will be an emotional encounter for the Indian side as they will be bidding goodbye to their skipper and star player Sunil Chhetri. For 19 years, Chhetri has carried the footballing hopes of a nation labelled as the 'sleeping giant' of world football. With 94 goals so far, the 39-year-old Chhetri is set to retire as the fourth highest in the all-time list of goal-scorers in international football behind Cristiano Ronaldo (128), Ali Daei (108) and Lionel Messi (106).

Talking about the match, this will be a must-win game for India.The top two teams from nine groups of four teams each will go on to make the third stage. This round will decide FIFA's increased allocation of eight World Cup berths for Asia.

When will the India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match take place?

The India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match will take place on Thursday, June 6.

Where will the India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match start?

The India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match will start at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match?

The India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match?

The India vs Kuwait, FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)