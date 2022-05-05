Real Madrid scripted yet another Champions League comeback at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, beating Manchester City (6-5 on aggregate) after extra-time in the second-leg of the semi-final tie on Wednesday. Trailing 0-1 (5-3 on aggregate) till the 89th minute, the 13-time UCL winners scored twice via Rodrygo Goes in the stoppage-time to push the game towards extra-time. Karim Benzema then scored from the spot after he was tripped inside the box by Ruben Dias, as Madrid held on to secure a place in the final.

Several current and former footballers were stunned by Real Madrid's yet another fightback, including Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi.

Messi's former Argentina teammate and ex-Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero, revealed the former's reaction during a live streaming session on Twitch.

After Benzema scored Madrid's third goal from the spot, Aguero revealed that Messi had texted him saying: "Stop joking, can't be true."

While Madrid had already defeated PSG and holders Chelsea in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively, Messi and Aguero's former Argentine teammate Carlos Tevez also had his hands on his head.

"It's crazy, you can't win another game like that," Tevez told Aguero during the live stream.

Real Madrid will now be eyeing a record-extending 14th Champions League title.

They will face six-time champions Liverpool in the final at the Stade de France in Paris.

Liverpool defeated Spanish team Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the other semi-final tie.

Madrid and Liverpool had also met in the 2017/18 final, with the former winning the game 3-1 in Kyiv.