Spain vs England, FIFA Women's World Cup Final, Live: England and Spain are showing their attacking side in the early stages of the game but the scoreline is till 0-0. England are enjoying a lot of possession but Spain are also dominant in their approach. Spain are taking on England in the final match of the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday at The Stadium Australia in Sydney. Spain and England met last year in the quarter-finals of the European Championship, with the Lionesses squeezing through 2-1 in extra time.

Here are the Live Updates of FIFA Women's World Cup Final match between Spain and England, straight from The Stadium Australia, Sydney: