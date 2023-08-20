Story ProgressBack to home
Spain vs England Live Score, FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final: Olga Carmona Puts Spain 1-0 Ahead vs England
Spain vs England Live Score: Spain will be taking on England in the final match of the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday at The Stadium Australia in Sydney
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Live, Spain vs England: England aim for historic win© AFP
Spain vs England, FIFA Women's World Cup Final, Live: England and Spain are showing their attacking side in the early stages of the game but the scoreline is till 0-0. England are enjoying a lot of possession but Spain are also dominant in their approach. Spain are taking on England in the final match of the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday at The Stadium Australia in Sydney. Spain and England met last year in the quarter-finals of the European Championship, with the Lionesses squeezing through 2-1 in extra time.
Here are the Live Updates of FIFA Women's World Cup Final match between Spain and England, straight from The Stadium Australia, Sydney:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 16:00 (IST)Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup Live: Ona Batlle commits foulSpain are getting ruthless with their strategy as another player from their side commits a foul. After Salma Celeste Paralluelo, Ona Batlle ends up committing foul as she tries to block the way of Lauren Hemp. As a result, England get a free-kick.
- 15:57 (IST)Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup Live: Spain fail to scoreWhattt!!! Spain lose a great opportunity to take a lead as Carmona delivers the ball inside the circle but it could not find Salma Celeste Paralluelo. Later, Redondo held the ball and fires it towards the goal but goalkeeper Mary Earps smartly averts the coming danger.
- 15:52 (IST)Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup Live: Lauren Hemp missesEngland fail to capitalize on another to take a lead. England's Lauren Hemp brilliantly gets a pass from Rachael Daly and places a shot towards the target. However, she ends up hitting the crossbar and England fail to score.
- 15:49 (IST)Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup Live: Good save from SpainEngland get a corner-kick and Alessia Russo unleashes a shot towards the target. However, the coming danger gets dodged as Spanish goalkeeper Cata Coll makes a brilliant effort and perfectly saves it. The scores are still 0-0.
- 15:44 (IST)Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup Live: Foul from SpainSpain's Salma Celeste Paralluelo tries to snatch the ball from the opponent but ends up bringing her down in her attempt. As a result, referee Penso T wastes no time and signals a foul.
- 15:40 (IST)Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup Live: Russo ruled offsideEngland's Alessia Russo smartly takes the ball and shows her attacking approach to target the goal. However, her efforts went in vain as her move was ruled as offside. England are enjoying the majority of possession.
- 15:38 (IST)Spain vs England FIFA Women's World Cup Live: England in attacking modeFrom the very beginning , England are showing their attacking side as their players are targeting the goal. On the other hand, Spain are showing a defensive approach as both the teams are trying their best to get a lead in the early stages of the game.
- 15:33 (IST)ESP vs ENG, FIFA Women's World Cup Final Live: We are underwayThe FIFA Women's World Cup final match between Spain and England begins with Lionesses kick-starting the game. Both the teams will be shed their sweat and blood in order to clinch victory in the coveted final.
- 15:28 (IST)ESP vs ENG, FIFA Women's World Cup Final Live: Time for the national anthemsPlayers from both the teams are out on the field as it's time for their respective national anthems. We are just few moments away from the final clash between Spain and England.
- 15:13 (IST)ESP vs ENG, FIFA Women's World Cup Final Live: Spain eye victory
𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗛𝗢𝗥𝗔 PARA QUE EMPIECE EL JUEGO— Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) August 20, 2023
Calentamiento en marcha.#JugarLucharYGanar I #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/ElJrJUXjUV
- 15:12 (IST)ESP vs ENG, FIFA Women's World Cup Final Live: England are all set
The FINAL preparation pic.twitter.com/GqExOjUbgu— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 20, 2023
- 15:09 (IST)ESP vs ENG, FIFA Women's World Cup Final Live: England's ruthless approachEngland have been mostly ruthless and machine-like in reaching the final, especially in silencing the home crowd in the 3-1 victory over Australia. Spain are more slick and have often passed their opponents into submission, coupled with sparks of attacking flair.
- 15:09 (IST)ESP vs ENG, FIFA Women's World Cup Final Live: England's win in European ChampionshipThe two sides last met at the European Championship last summer, when hosts England squeezed into the semi-finals 2-1 in extra time and went on to lift the trophy. Coach Sarina Wiegman and defender Millie Bright said they were attempting to think of this as just another game, but the skipper admitted there was no getting away from the enormity of the occasion.
- 15:03 (IST)ESP vs ENG, FIFA Women's World Cup Final Live: Historical matchHistory will be made at the Women's World Cup on Sunday when England and Spain clash in the final in Sydney, with both bidding to win the tournament for the first time. It will be the final act of a tournament full of shocks which began one month ago and started with 32 teams, making it the biggest Women's World Cup ever.
- 14:55 (IST)ESP vs ENG, FIFA Women's World Cup Final Live: Spain's Line-upSpain XI: Coll, Batlle, Paredes, Codina, Olga, Teresa, Aitana, Hermoso, Redondo, Paralluelo, Mariona.
- 14:55 (IST)ESP vs ENG, FIFA Women's World Cup Final Live: England's Line-upEngland XI: Earps, Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Carter, Daly, Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Hemp, Russo.
- 14:47 (IST)ESP vs ENG, FIFA Women's World Cup Final Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup final match between Spain and England straight from The Stadium Australia in Sydney. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
England Spain FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Football Live Score Football Live Blogs
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.