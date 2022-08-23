In the early 2000s, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jammie Carragher were fierce competitors on the field in the Premier League. While Ronaldo was flourishing for Manchester United, Carragher manned the Liverpool defence. The latter is currently a TV expert with Sky Sports, while the former is in his second stint with the English giants. However, the relation between the two is still not very friendly it seems.

In a video that was posted on Sky Sports' social media handles, Ronaldo can be seen meeting up with Garry Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane ahead of a match against Liverpool. While Ronaldo had a warm exchange with Neville and Keane, both former Manchester United players, he did not exactly do the same with Carragher.

Watch: Jamie Carragher gets blanked by Ronaldo

A Manchester United reunion for Cristiano Ronaldo, @GNev2 and Roy Keane



Sorry @Carra23 pic.twitter.com/wRSpzJKMHi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2022

Even, former United player Rio Ferdinand made a funny comment on the incident.

@Cristiano absolutely blanking @Carra23 there

Had you doing a 360 like the old days pic.twitter.com/YcfM8d1M3k — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 22, 2022



Ronaldo is going through a torrid time at United of late. He was dropped by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for the match against Liverpool on Monday.

The decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire paid dividends as United's high tempo blitzed Liverpool for the opening 30 minutes. Jadon Sancho gave United a deserved half-time lead before Marcus Rashford's first goal since January put United 2-0 up.

Mohamed Salah pulled a goal back for Liverpool 10 minutes from time, but it was not enough. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have now failed to win any of their first three league games of the season to fall seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

