Mohamed Salah is one of the Premier League's modern greats. The Egyptian forward recently crossed 300 goal contributions for Liverpool, in just 350 games. Now, despite being 32, Salah scores and assists in bunches each season. With Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool era coming to an end, Salah is helping guide the club under new manager Arne Slot. Salah, in an interview with Star Sports, discussed this, as well the aura of Anfield, his link-up with Darwin Nunez, the toughest fullback he's faced, and much more.

So first of all, thank you for doing this. A big hello from India. And you know, first things first, a very important question. We know you're a cat person. What's the name of your pets?

Salah: Bose and Scrub. And don't ask me why, because I didn't choose the names. The kids chose them. So, brilliant names.

Okay, so now to the less serious issues. You've got a big game against United coming up. Do you prepare differently, or do you treat it like just another game?

Salah: No, I treat it as another game. All the games are very important, but of course, I'm aware of how big this game is. I'm aware of how important it is for the fans, for everybody at the club, and in the city as well. If you treat it differently, you're going to put more pressure on yourself. So, even when I know it's different, I just try to treat it normally and go into the game and see.

Great. You started the season very well, scoring in both games. What's the secret to your consistency? Because consistency is your second name. So what's the secret behind it?

Salah: I just try to focus on my career and do the right things all the time. I try to enjoy my football because this is what I love to do. I've worked very, very hard to get where I am now. So, I don't take anything for granted. I just want to enjoy my football and play.

How has it been working under the new manager so far? It's quite a big managerial change because you're coming from a huge manager.

Salah: So far, it's so good. We've won two games. Everything's good. Everybody's happy. Of course, it's a bit different between him and Jürgen. So, we adapted to his style, and I think it's working well. Hopefully, we keep doing that.

Great. Now, let's take you back to your childhood a bit. Was there any player you modeled your game on?

Salah: No, I don't know. But when I was young, I watched the Champions League a lot, and I loved Ronaldo and Zidane. I watched them all the time, and Totti. I always wanted to meet them one day. Yeah, that's what comes to mind about my childhood.

Is it true that your friend was supposed to get scouted in a game where you got scouted by mistake? And what's your first memory of watching Liverpool?

Salah: Yes, it is true. I think, I'm not sure, but I think it was the Champions League final, the Istanbul final. So I gave them good luck. They came back and won the Champions League.

Opposition players often talk about the aura of Anfield and how they get intimidated. How does Anfield affect a Liverpool player?

Salah: Oh, a lot. It helps us a lot to win games. You feel the fans are always behind you. They give you an extra push every game. We love playing at home and just enjoy it a lot.

You're a great goal scorer, and there are lots of strikers around the world. For you, what is that one key quality that separates a great goal scorer from another striker?

Salah: I think you just need to focus on the game all the time because sometimes you're not having a good game, or you're not at your best. The difference between one and the other is staying in the game and focusing until the last second. I think that's what makes the difference.

Is there a quality you would still like to add to your game? You're already one of the legends of Liverpool, but is there something you'd still like to improve?

Salah: I don't know. Maybe headers. But I'm always ready to practice with my right foot. I think the headers-I don't score much with my head. So, fingers crossed, I'm going to score headers in the next game, hopefully.

You've struck quite a nice combination with Darwin Nunez. What's the secret behind that chemistry? How does it work between you and Nunez?

Salah: I think Darwin is a very, very good player. He has different qualities than what we've had through the years. He loves the ball in space and likes to do different things. He knows I really look for that, and that's why when you watch Darwin, he gives me 90 percent of the balls and makes the run. I know his game, and that's why sometimes he struggles when I'm not playing because you need players who understand his game very well. But he's a great player, and I know how to find him.

What do you enjoy more, being Salah the goal scorer or Salah the playmaker? And which one is a little tougher?

Salah: When you ask me to do both, that's quite tough. But I always try to do both because that's very important. I think most of the years I've been here in Liverpool, I've scored goals and assisted more than anyone in the same year. Assists are also very important to me. So, I always try to do both. I wouldn't choose one above the other.

You're in great shape, as your Instagram suggests. So, what's the secret behind your fitness? What's your fitness regime?

Salah: I think I'm just addicted to my work. That's why I keep working almost every day, twice a day. I eat the right things most of the time, and I just do the right things. There's no secret. You just work hard, eat well, and everything will fall into place.

We'll do some quick questions now. We know you're fond of chess. Who is your favorite chess player?

Salah: I would say I like Kasparov and Bobby Fischer, but I would say the best could be Magnus.

You play a lot of online chess, right? Do people know who they are playing with?

Salah: No.

Have you tried to fool them by saying who you are?

Salah: Yeah, they ask me because it's my name, but I say yes, and they don't believe me, so I just go with it.

Sticking to chess, football at times is a bit like chess. Do you associate yourself with any one chess piece, like the rook, the king, or the queen?

Salah: No, I don't think about it that much.

A tough choice now. What's your best goal for Liverpool so far?

Salah: I think the best goal would be against Man City at home.

Your best game in a Liverpool shirt?

Salah: Roma at home, I think. Or United away when I scored a hat-trick.

This is a tough one. Best shirt swap? Who do you love swapping shirts with?

Salah: A player, you mean? Yeah, I don't know. There are too many players I'd love to swap with, but I haven't done it yet. But I mean, when someone wants to swap, I do it for sure, but there's nobody in particular that comes to mind.

Is there one person whose jersey you would really like to have? Anyone currently playing?

Salah: Of course, there are a few I'd love. Totti-I have his shirt because we played together. Stevie-I have his shirt. I would say Ronaldo.

Fantastic. And this is a really tough one. Your favorite celebration: the yoga pose, the bow and arrow, or the stretched arms?

Salah: The yoga pose.

What inspired the bow and arrow celebration?

Salah: I was watching the UFC. My father was watching the UFC, and I think Pereira was fighting that night and lost. And yeah, someone actually did a celebration for him.

Apart from your celebration, do you like any other player's celebration?

Salah: I think Cristiano's. I like it a lot. That one.

Maybe you should try it out sometime. Who's the toughest full-back or defender you've faced so far?

Salah: Oh, there's many, really. Luke Shaw is one of the toughest. There are many players who are really tough. The Premier League is always tough.

Your dream strike partner-can be a legend, can be anyone?

Salah: I would say, again, Ronaldo because when I was growing up, I loved Ronaldo.

What do you think of India when someone mentions India? What's the first thing that comes to mind?

Salah: The Taj Mahal, I think. That's the first thing that comes to mind.

Any plans to visit it?

Salah: Yeah, of course, for sure. I will visit one day, for sure.

Lastly, a message for all your fans across India, especially the Liverpool fans who worship you.

Salah: I would say thank you very much for your support. It means a lot to us. Keep supporting us because we really love India, and I personally would love to visit one day, for sure.