Slovenia vs Denmark Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Slovenia and Denmark face each other in the first Group C game of UEFA Euro 2024; a group that also consists of Serbia and favourites England. Qualifying to the knockouts will be difficult for an ageing Denmark team, as stalwarts like Christian Eriksen, Simon Kjaer and Kasper Schmeichel are well beyond 30. But, they'll take heart from their Euro 2020 performance, where they made it to the semi-finals. Slovenia may be the underdogs of Group C, but with Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak in goal, and a returning Josip Ilicic, it would be foolish to rule them out. The game will also catch eyeballs as two of Europe's brightest young strikers go head to head: Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund will lead the Danish line, while RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko will start up front for Slovenia.

When will the Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024 match will take place on Sunday, June 16 (IST).

Where will the Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart.

What time will the Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024 match start?

The Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024 match?

The Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024 match?

The Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.