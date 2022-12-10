Former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been under constant scrutiny over the last few weeks. Right before the start of the FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo triggered a huge controversy by making some nasty comments about Manchester United in an interview. Later, some of his actions, or rather their interpretation, saw him making the news for negative reasons. As fans, former teammates and pundits took swipe at the Portuguese, his former Real Madrid teammate Mesut Ozil decided to not just defend the 37-year-old but also hit out at his critics.

In a series of tweets, Ozil said that those former players who are criticising Ronaldo are just trying to get some attention by making use of his 'big name'. Ozil also said that people should be grateful to have watched Ronaldo in his prime for 20 overs.

Ozil said in a series of tweets: "I really don't get where this constant negativity from the press about Cristiano comes from ... The Media is just trying to get clicks, and pundits who don't have a career anymore just want to get attention with his big name and try to make him look bad...

"He is soon 38 years old - so what's the surprise that he doesn't score 50 goals a season anymore? Every football fan out there should be happy to have seen him playing world class football for 20 years.

"I don't think anyone from the new generation will be able to match his numbers again. He will forever be in his own category. Everyone should show more respect to one of the greatest athletes in sports history..."

Most recently, a rumour emerged that Ronaldo is keen to leave the Portugal camp after being benched by the coach Fernando Santos in the Round of 16 game against Switzerland. The Portugal FA, however, released a statement later, suggesting the rumour was completely false.

The Portugal captain himself also took to Twitter and took a swipe at 'outside forces' for trying to break his team in an active FIFA World Cup campaign.

