Former England football team captain David Beckham has had a busy week during his first visit to India. Beckham, who was in the country as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, attended the Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. From cricketers to actors, Beckham obliged for a picture with everyone. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also caught up with the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star.

Taking to social media platform X, Shah Rukh Khan reserved huge praise for Beckham, labelling the latter as "kind and an absolute gentleman".

However, the 58-year-old also had an interesting piece of advice for the 48-year-old former footballer.

"Last nite with an icon...and an absolute gentleman. Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that out does his football is his kindness and his gentle nature. My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep.... #DavidBeckham," SRK captioned the post.

After playing professionally for 21 years, David Beckham officially retired from football in 2013. He announced the news on 16th May 2013, playing his final match for Paris Saint-Germain.

Beckham was subbed off at the 80 minute mark and received a standing ovation from fans, and support from his team mates.

In his recently released documentary on Netflix, Beckham described the moment, saying: "All of a sudden I couldn't breathe, and I couldn't control my emotions. When I finally come off, I completely lose it.

"But as much as it hurt me knowing I was never going to play football again, I knew I'd made the right decision."

Despite his retirement, Beckham is still associated with the beautiful. Beckham is the co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami in the United States.