Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, La Liga: Barcelona take on Sevilla in La Liga, hoping to close the gap to the table of the table to just two points. After a draw between title rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, Barcelona can firmly re-enter the title race with a win over mid-table Sevilla. Barcelona are unbeaten in their 10 previous games in all competitions, and enter this match after a 5-0 rout of Valencia. On the other hand, Sevilla sit 13th in La Liga, but can rise to as high as seventh with a win. Barcelona comprehensively beat Sevilla 5-1 in their earlier meeting in the season.

Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming details, La Liga 2024-25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Sevilla vs Barcelona, LaLiga match take place?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, LaLiga match will take place on Monday, February 10, 2025 (IST).

Where will the Sevilla vs Barcelona, LaLiga match be held?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, LaLiga match will be held at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain.

What time will the Sevilla vs Barcelona, LaLiga match start?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, LaLiga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Sevilla vs Barcelona, LaLiga match?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, LaLiga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sevilla vs Barcelona, LaLiga match?

The Sevilla vs Barcelona, LaLiga match will be not be live streamed in India.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)