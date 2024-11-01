Manchester United have announced the appointment of highly sought after manager, Ruben Amorim as the side's new head coach on a two and a half year contract which has tied him at Old Trafford till June 2027. “Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Head Coach of the men's first team, subject to work visa requirements. “He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November,” read the statement by Manchester United.

Ruben will be replacing the current interim manager Van Nistelrooy, who was appointed after the sacking of Erik Ten Hag, after the November international break on November 11.

“Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football. Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club's first title in 19 years.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Ruben joins,” the statement added.

Manchester United have reportedly spent up to 11 million euros for buying out the remainder of Amorim's contract with the Portuguese club, Sporting CP.

Amorim's appointment follows after Manchester United's worst ever start to a Premier League season which has resulted in the side sitting in 14th place after nine games. His first game in charge of The Red Devils will be against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on November 24.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)