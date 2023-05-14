Atletico Madrid fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat at relegated Elche on Sunday, confirming that Diego Simeone's side are no longer mathematically in contention to win La Liga. Leaders Barcelona can win the title later on Sunday with a win at city rivals Espanyol and Atletico, third, can no longer catch them. Atletico, who have been in sensational form since the World Cup, were inexplicably blunt against bottom-of-the-table Elche, who earned only their fourth win of the season.

Fidel Chaves broke the deadlock in the 41st minute, when Atletico goalkeeper Ivo Grbic badly flapped at a throw-in, leaving the winger with an open goal.

After Real Madrid beat Getafe on Saturday they overtook Atletico by two points.

Earlier Valencia snatched an important late victory at Celta Vigo to climb provisionally to 14th, three points above the relegation zone.

Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Celta Vigo 1 (Seferovic 60) Valencia 2 (Kluivert 8, Mari 88)

Elche 1 (Fidel 41) Atletico Madrid 0

Playing later (GMT)

Real Valladolid v Sevilla (1630), Espanyol v Barcelona (1900)

Monday

Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano (1900)

Played Saturday

Real Sociedad 2 (Oyarzabal 5-pen, Silva 24) Girona 2 (Couto 37, Stuani 45+3)

Osasuna 3 (Budimir 46, Abde 51, Gomez 81) Almeria 1 (Lazaro 90+2)

Villarreal 5 (Baena 24, 90, Jackson 37, 50, Paredes 61-og) Athletic Bilbao 1 (Sancet 45+3-pen)

Real Madrid 1 (Asensio 70) Getafe 0

Played Friday

Real Mallorca 1 (Maffeo 16) Cadiz 0

