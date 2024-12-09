Atalanta roll into Tuesday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid believing they can make more history as the new Serie A leaders aim for a top-eight finish and to push the 15-time kings of Europe closer to a shock elimination. Gian Piero Gasperini's team are in red-hot form and after moving top of the pile in Italy are in the unprecedented position of facing Madrid with some pundits making them favourites for the win in Bergamo. "That's a matter of opinion, I'm not exactly very convinced but if that's what people want to say that's fine by me," said Gasperini after Friday's win over AC Milan.

Confidence is understandably high at Atalanta who are on a club-record run of nine straight wins in Serie A and for the first time in their history genuine league title contenders.

And Atalanta have been just as explosive in the Champions League, building on last season's historic Europa League triumph to sit fifth in the table with 11 points from their first five games.

Atalanta could easily have had a perfect five wins from five too as their goalless draws with Arsenal and Celtic came with a clutch of great opportunities to score.

Tuesday's clash at the Gewiss Stadium is an opportunity for revenge for defeat in the European Super Cup in August when the Italians performed with credit against a seemingly unbeatable Madrid further strengthened by the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Atalanta eye last 16

They can also strengthen their case for direct qualification for the last 16 with most forecasts saying they have already earned enough points to reach the play-offs, with five more needed to secure a place in the first eight positions.

"Tuesday is another huge event for us, the club and the city of Bergamo," added Gasperini.

"We're playing Real Madrid close to our first objective in the Champions League, and maybe we can even get something more."

Atalanta have never finished higher than third in Serie A, which they did three seasons in a row between 2019 and 2021 with a thrilling team featuring an all-action attack of Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata and Papu Gomez.

But joyous fans loudly chanted "we're gonna win the league" after Ademola Lookman's late winner on Friday, the 10th goal of another remarkable season from the Nigeria forward.

Lookman, alongside Charles De Ketelaere and Serie A's leading scorer Mateo Retegui provide a potent attacking threat but the difference between Gasperini's previous Atalanta teams and the current vintage is the ability to grind out victories.

If Madrid stars Vinicius Junior, Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are to get their Champions League campaign back on track in coach Carlo Ancelotti's homeland, they will have to get past a team which has conceded just once in five European fixtures.

"These wins aren't just falling from the sky," said Gasperini.

"This team goes for the win right to the end. Every time. We always look to play and try to win."

