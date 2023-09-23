Serhou Guirassy scored twice to tie a Bundesliga record and propel Stuttgart to the top of the table with a 3-1 home victory over struggling Darmstadt on Friday. Stuttgart fell behind after 18 minutes when defender Dan-Axel Zagadou turned a low cross inside his own near post. Enzo Millot replied five minutes later, side footing home from a Guirassy lay off. The Guinea striker then put Stuttgart ahead in the 32nd minute, smashing the ball in from the edge of the area. It was his ninth league goal from nine strikes at goal this season.

In added time, Guirassy dinked over goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen to become the second player to reach 10 Bundesliga goals in five games. The first was Robert Lewandowski.

"I am very happy," a beaming Guirassy said. "We won, that's the most important thing. But of course I'm also happy about my goals and that I was able to help my team with them. I have to continue that now."

Stuttgart have a league-leading 17 goals and Guirassy has 10 of them.

"He's in top form, outstanding. We are happy to have him," said midfielder Chris Fuehrich.

The victory lifted Stuttgart to 12 points, two ahead of Bayer Leverkusen who host Heidenheim on Sunday and third-place Bayern Munich, who entertain Bochum on Saturday.

Darmstadt dropped to last place on goal difference.

