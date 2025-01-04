Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming, La Liga 2024/25 Live Telecast: La Liga giants Real Madrid will look to claim the top spot in the points table as they take on Valencia on Saturday. Real Madrid are currently second in the table behind Atletico Madrid and are closely followed by FC Barcelona. On the other hand, Valencia are off to a disappointing start to their La Liga campaign and are currently embroiled in a relegation table with 12 points from 17 encounters.

When will the Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match will take place on Saturday, January 4 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match will be held at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain,

What time will the Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website. However, the site is currently under maintenance and may not stream the encounter.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)