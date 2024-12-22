Real Madrid v Sevilla Live Streaming, La Liga 2024/25: Real Madrid will aim to make it into the top-2 of the La Liga table as they host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday. Madrid are currently at the third spot with 37 points from 17 games. Atletico Madrid top the table with 41 points from 18 games while Barcelona are at the second position with 38 points from 19 games. Sevilla, on the other hand, are at the 12th spot with 22 points from 17 games.

Atletico Madrid came from behind to snatch a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Barcelona and claim leadership of La Liga on Saturday.

Pedri sent the Catalans ahead but second-half goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Alexander Sorloth helped Diego Simeone's side move three points clear at the top of the table, having played one match fewer than Barca.

Champions Real Madrid face Sevilla and can also move ahead of Barcelona with a victory.

When will the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match will take place on Sunday, December 22 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match will be held at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match will start at 8:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With AFP Inputs