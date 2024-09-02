With two draws on the road, LaLiga defending champions Real Madrid find themselves seven points behind current league leaders Barcelona with a game in hand. With Real Betis come calling, Carlo Ancelotti's men will have the chance to cut that gap to just four points ahead of the international break. However, Real Madrid, who signed France captain Kylian Mbappe on a fee transfer, have looked short of ideas up front while also being sloppy at the back.

Head coach Ancelotti admits he has yet to find the right formula to best accommodate his galaxy of attacking stars but recalled that it also took Madrid time to settle last season before they enjoyed a hugely successful campaign culminating in their 15th Champions League title.

When will the Real Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga match will be played on Monday, August 2 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga match will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga match will start at 1 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga match?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga match will not be broadcasted live on televsion.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga match?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga match will be streamed live on GXR World's website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)