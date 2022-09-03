Real Madrid and Real Betis look to extend their perfect start to their La Liga season when they face off at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. The champions Real Madrid won three games on the trot, all away from home, will play at home for the first time this season. Carlo Ancelotti's men had to dig deep to get nine points on the road, and will look to continue with the same momentum. Betis, on the other hand, have started the season on a high, and Manuel Pellegrini will hope that his side can cause and upset and return to Andalucia with three points in the bag.

When will the Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match will be played on Saturday, September 3.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

What time will the at the Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match will start at 7:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match will broadcasted on the Viacom 18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match?

Promoted

The Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga match will be streamed live on Voot.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)