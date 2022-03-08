Thanks to Kylian Mbappe, who found the target against Real Madrid's star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois within injury time in the first leg, Paris Saint Germain will be looking to win handsomely in second leg of the Round of 16 fixture set to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 10. Madrid, on the other hand, will rely heavily on the likes of Karim Benzema to bail them out of the one-goal deficit and help the team move to the last-eight stage of the comeptiton.

Where will Real Madrid vs PSG Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Real Madrid vs PSG Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu

When will the Real Madrid vs PSG Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Real Madrid vs PSG Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will be played on Thursday, March 10.

What time will Real Madrid vs PSG Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Real Madrid vs PSG Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs PSG Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs PSG Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Real Madrid vs PSG Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming for Real Madrid vs PSG Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)