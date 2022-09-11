Real Madrid will be hosting Mallorca on Sunday in the ongoing La Liga 2022-23 season at Santiago Bernabeu and they will look to reclaim the top spot in the standings. Currently, Madrid are at the second spot with 12 points after winning all their four games this season. Barcelona are at the top, just one point ahead of Madrid. The hosts will enter this contest on the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Celtic in the Champions League. On the other hand, Mallorca are entering this contest after a 1-1 draw against Girona.

When will the Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match will be played on Sunday, September 11.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match will be broadcasted on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga will be streamed live on the Voot.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)