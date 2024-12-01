Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming LaLiga Live Telecast: Real Madrid look to pounce on Barcelona's slip-up as they host relegation-threatened Getafe at the Bernabeu on Sunday. With Barcelona slumping to a 1-2 loss at home to Las Palmas on Saturday, Carlo Ancelotti's men could trim the gap to just one point with a game in hand. Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham both start despite concerns over their fitness following the loss to Liverpool midweek in the UEFA Champions League. Mbappe, who joined in the summer at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, was criticised for his performance and has netted just two goals in his last nine games for Madrid.

With Vinicius Jr out for three weeks, Real Madrid will look for inspiration from Mbappe. Getafe, on the other hand, sit just outside the drop zone, tied on 13 points with 18th placed Espanyol. Rodrygo is also back in the starting XI after missing the last few weeks due to an injury.

When will the Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2024-25 football match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2024-25 football match will take place on Sunday, November 31 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2024-25 football match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2024-25 football match will be held at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2024-25 football match start?

The Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2024-25 football match will start at 8:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2024-25 football match?

The Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2024-25 football match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2024-25 football match?

The Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2024-25 football match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

