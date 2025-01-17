Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming, Copa del Rey Round of 16: Real Madrid take on Celta Vigo in their Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday demanded a rapid reaction from his team after their capitulation against rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. The Catalans lifted the trophy on Sunday in Saudi Arabia with an emphatic 5-2 victory and Madrid's Italian coach welcomed Thursday's Copa del Rey last 16 clash against Celta Vigo as a chance for his team to bounce back.

When will the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, Copa del Rey Round of 16 match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, Copa del Rey Round of 16 match will take place on Friday, January 17, 2025 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, Copa del Rey Round of 16 match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, Copa del Rey Round of 16 match will be held at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, Copa del Rey Round of 16 match start?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, Copa del Rey Round of 16 match will start at 2:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, Copa del Rey Round of 16 match?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, Copa del Rey Round of 16 match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, Copa del Rey Round of 16 match?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, Copa del Rey Round of 16 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)