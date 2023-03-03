Missing several players, including star striker Robert Lewandowski, due to injuries, La Liga leaders Barcelona edged out Real Madrid in the Copa Del Rey semi-final first leg clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Friday. Despite dominating the possession, Real Madrid fail to register a shot on target as Barcelona managed to take a 1-0 lead to the second leg at Camp Nou. Eder Militao's own goal proved decisive as Madrid wasted several opportunities to equalise, and possibly win the game.

There was a heated moment involving Vinicius Jr and Frenkie De Jong in the first half. The incident happened in the 24th minute of the match when Vinicius and de Jong were tussling for the ball.

The Brazilian had enough of it as he headlocked the Dutchman, before wrestling him to the ground. The referee was quick to book Vinicius for the offence, dishing out a yellow card. However, the young winger was hard done by the decision as de Jong also had his hands on him during the tussle.

Opiniones sobre esta accion entre Vinicius y Frenkie De Jong? pic.twitter.com/cQwhOyAno2 — Futbol Total (@FutbolTotalCF) March 2, 2023

Despite Barcelona's seven-point lead over champions Madrid in La Liga, many, including Barca coach Xavi Hernandez, had Madrid as favourites.

Los Blancos have not won the trophy since 2014 and pushed Barca back early on, with Benzema scoring a goal ruled out for offside.

A handful of Madrid fans had protested outside the Santiago Bernabeu about Barca's involvement in the "Negreira case" -- the Catalan club paying a former refereeing chief for advice until 2018.

More traditional roles were reversed as Madrid had more of the ball but Barcelona defended solidly and took the advantage back home.

