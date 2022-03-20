Real Madrid face Barcelona in what will be the last El Clasico of the 2021/22 season on Monday. Real Madrid currently top the points table, 10 points ahead of Sevilla and 15 ahead of Barcelona, who have played a game less. Barcelona are undergoing a revival under head coach Xavi, who had replaced Ronald Koeman at the helm after a sluggish start to the season, which also saw them bow out of the Champions League in group stages. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been by far the best team in the division, but have also had their fair share of struggles so far in the season. Los Blancos, however, will be without the services of star striker Karim Benzema, who had picked up an injury during last week's win away at Mallorca.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga match will be at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

When will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga match will be played on Monday, March 21.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga match will be begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga match be broadcasted live on MTV.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will streamed live on the Voot Select app.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)