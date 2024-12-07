Real Betis vs Barcelona Live Streaming LaLiga Live Telecast: LaLiga leaders Barcelona face a tricky trip to Seville to take on an inconsistent Real Betis on Saturday at Estadio Benito Villamarin. Hansi Flick's men aim to move seven points clear of Real Madrid, who take on high flyers Girona at Motilivi later in the day. For Betis, winger Abdessamad Ezzalzouli will miss the game against his former side due to an injury. The explosive wide man has been an important attacking outlet on the left for his team this season even though so far he has struggled to find the net, with just one league goal in 15 appearances.

Barcelona will once again rely on their teenage winger Lamine Yamal, who leads the league's assists charts with eight contributions so far. The Catalans are yet to win a game without Yamal this league season, losing three times so far. Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski has rediscovered his goal-scoring form under Flick, and leads the scoring charts with 15 strikes so far.

When will the Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 football match take place?

The Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 football match will take place on Saturday, December 7 (IST).

Where will the Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 football match be held?

The Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 football match will be held at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain.

What time will the Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 football match start?

The Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 football match will start at 8:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 football match?

The Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 football match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 football match?

The Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 football match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)