The two greats of football world -- Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo -- are close to the end of their respective careers but the debate among the fans about who is better than whom continues to take place. Such is the craze and fan-following of the two players that the discussions regarding them also takes place outside the football circuit. For example, take the recent incident in which a fan asked Spain's tennis ace Rafael Nadal to choose between the two football greats. Nadal, who himself is among the greats of tennis, came out with an honest verdict and followed it with a smart reply.

"Messi or Ronaldo" asked a fan to Nadal, who is currently on a vacation to Greece.

"Messi is better," said the tennis great and added, "but I am a Madrid fan!"

While on holiday in Greece, Rafael Nadal says Messi is better than Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/kwZkpgsMrq — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) July 23, 2023

Nadal had recently extended wishes to Carlos Alcaraz after the 20-year-old produced a masterful comeback performance against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to win the men's singles final match to clinch Wimbledon 2023 crown and his second Grand Slam title.

After Alcaraz lifted his maiden Wimbledon title, 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal took to Twitter to congratulate the 20-year-old sensation.

"Congratulations @carlosalcaraz. You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion," Nadal wrote in his tweet.

Talking about Ronaldo, the Portuguese plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, while Argentina's Messi plays for American football club Inter Miami.

(With ANI Inputs)