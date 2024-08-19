Defending champions Mohun Bagan FC will take on Punjab FC as the quarterfinals for the ongoing edition of the Durand Cup were announced after a draw was held. As per an Indian Super League (ISL) press release, the draw was held virtually with representatives of the eight qualified teams present. After the FC Goa versus Shillong Lajong FC Group F game in Shillong concluded on Saturday and it became clear who the eight qualified teams were, a video call was arranged where representatives of all qualified teams came on board.

A live draw of lots was then conducted in front of them, and two teams to play in each venue were finalized.

A decision to shift the second quarter-final from Kolkata to Shillong was also taken, taking into consideration the playing conditions.

Durand Cup kicked off on July 27, with the final slated for August 31 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. A total of 24 teams took part in this year's edition, including one foreign team from Nepal and all 12 teams of India's top football division, the Indian Super League (ISL).

From Group A, arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal qualified for QFs with two wins, one draw and seven points. Bengaluru FC qualified from Group B with three wins in three games and nine points. Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC made it to the final eight from Group C with two wins, a draw and seven points. Indian Army FT progressed further from Group D by winning all three games. Northeast United and Shillong Lajong made it to the QFs from Group E and F with nine and seven points respectively.

Here are the quarter-final fixtures:

Quarter-Final 1 (August 21, SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar):

Northeast United FC VS Indian Army FT, 4:00 PM

Quarter-Final 2 (August 21, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong):

Shillong Lajong FC VS East Bengal FC, 7:00 PM

Quarter-Final 3 (August 23, 2024, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur):

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC, 4:00 PM

Quarter-Final 4 (August 23, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata):

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, 7:00 PM.

