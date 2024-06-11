Qatar vs India Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Telecast: The India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier will be a crucial match for the Men in Bloue. With Sunil Chhetri having retired, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will lead the side. The last match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2 is a make-or-break encounter for India, who face Asian champions Qatar away from home on Tuesday, with a target in mind that can change the course of Indian football history.

Never before in the times gone by could India make the Round 3 of the World Cup qualifiers. Their hopes are still alive this time, but have a mountain task ahead of them.

When will the Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played on Tuesday, June 11 (IST).

Where will the Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played at the at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar

What time will the Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match start?

The Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup Qualifier will start at 9:15 PM IST

Which TV channels will telecast the Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match?

The Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup Qualifier will not be telecast in India on any TV channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match?

The Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be streamed live on Fan Code app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)