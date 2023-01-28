Preston will be going up against Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming FA Cup match on Saturday at the Deepdale Stadium. This is the 10th FA Cup meeting Preston and Hotspur but the first since the fourth round in 1967-68. Preston will be facing the Spurs after a hiatus of 14 years. Both the sides last met in a League Cup tie in 2009 where the Spurs won 5-1. It will be an interesting clash as both the sides will try to put their best foot forward.

When will the Preston vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup match be played?

The Preston vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup match will be played on Saturday, January 28.

Where will the Preston vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup match be played?

The Preston vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup match will be played at the Deepdale Stadium.

What time will the Preston vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup match start?

The Preston vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Preston vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup match

The Preston vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Preston vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup match?

The Preston vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup match will be streamed live on SonyLiv and JioTV app.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

