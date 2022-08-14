In football, the job of a defender is not easy. A lapse in concentration might result in unwanted consequences. Speaking of lapse in concentration, a bizarre incident took place in a Eerste Divisie game, which is the second tier of football in Netherlands. Kik Pierie, who plays for Ajax's reserve side, conceded one of the most bizarre penalties ever as he picked up the ball in his own box. After receiving the ball from goalkeeper Sten Kremers, the US-born defender astonishingly picked up the ball and put it on the ground, which prompted the referee to award a penalty to Roda JC.

Dylan Vente stepped up and converted the penalty, which turned out to be the decisive goal as Roda won the game by 1-0.

"Imagine giving away a penalty like this," the video was captioned on Twitter.

After full-time, Pierie was disappointed with the incident and said that it was "stupid" decision.

On being asked about the incident, Jong Ajax manager John Heitinga said: "You have to reward yourself. If you look at our field play and field occupation, I think we dominated a large part of the game. This is part of it. But when I see how the boys presented themselves today, I am satisfied. If this the level will be what they are going to show, then I look forward to the next matches."

Jong Ajax are winless so far after two games with one draw and a defeat.

Roda on the other hand made it two wins out of two, and now sit fifth in the points table.