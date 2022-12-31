Manchester City rose to second place in the Premier League table after a 3-1 win over Leeds United on Wednesday night. Erling Haaland struck twice in the win. Pep Guardiola's men moved to within five points of Arsenal at the top of the table as they bounced back from a shock defeat to Brentford before the World Cup. Haaland spent his early years in Yorkshire as his father Alfe Inge played for Leeds, but showed no mercy as City got their title challenge back on track. Haaland now has 20 Premier League goals in just 14 appearances since joining City, but was still left unsatisfied after failing to beat Illan Meslier with three one-on-ones.

However, one incident that grabbed everyone's attention was when City manager Guardiola was frustrated and kicked a bottle towards Leeds dugout. The incident happened in the 83rd minute of play as the bottle went on to hit a Leeds player. After kicking, Guardiola soon realised what had happened and went on to apologise to the player.

Watch: Guardiola Kicks Bottle That Hits Leeds Player, Manager Apologises

Talking about the match, Haaland now has 20 Premier League goals in just 14 appearances since joining City, but was still left unsatisfied after failing to beat Illan Meslier with three one-on-ones. "I could've scored five, that's the truth," Haaland told Amazon Prime.

"We win, that's the most important thing. You see Arsenal at the top now, we have to hunt them, but for me as a striker, I could've scored a couple more. That's life, I have to practise more."

(With AFP inputs)

