Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of soccer king Pele, saying his outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations. Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in 1940, Pele died on Thursday. He was 82. Named athlete of the century by the International Olympic Committee in 1999, Pele is the only footballer in history to win three World Cups -- 1958, 1962 and 1970.

"The passing away of Pelé leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of sports. A global football superstar, his popularity transcends boundaries. His outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

"Condolences to his family and fans. RIP (rest in peace)," Modi said.

Nicknamed "O Rei" (The King), he scored more than 1,000 goals in one of the most storied careers in sport, before retiring in 1977.

He had been in increasingly fragile health, battling kidney problems and colon cancer -- undergoing surgery for the latter in September 2021, followed by chemotherapy.

He scored an all-time record 1,281 goals in 1,363 matches for Santos (1956-74), the Brazilian national team, and the New York Cosmos (1975-77).

But beyond his records, he will be remembered for revolutionizing the sport, his ever-present number 10 on his back.

Pele's public appearances had grown increasingly rare, and he frequently used a walker or wheelchair. He was hospitalized several times for urinary infections, then again in 2021 and 2022 for the colon cancer that marked the beginning of the end.

With AFP Inputs

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

