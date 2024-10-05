Story ProgressBack to home
Paul Pogba's Drug Ban Cut To 18 Months From 4 Years: International Sports Court
Paul Pogba's four-year ban for doping has been reduced to 18 months, a spokesperson from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.
File photo of Paul Pogba© AFP
"I can confirm the decision: an 18-month suspension with effect from 11 September 2023. The reasons for the decision will follow later," the CAS spokesperson told AFP. Pogba, 31, tested positive for testosterone in August 2023.
