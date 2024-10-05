Paul Pogba's four-year ban for doping has been reduced to 18 months, a spokesperson from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.

"I can confirm the decision: an 18-month suspension with effect from 11 September 2023. The reasons for the decision will follow later," the CAS spokesperson told AFP. Pogba, 31, tested positive for testosterone in August 2023.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)