Paris Saint-Germain suffered a 224.3-million-euro ($235.5 million) loss in 2020/21, an increase of 80 percent on the previous year, the annual report from French football's financial authority (DNCG) said Thursday. The deficit came from a season impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with games played behind closed doors. Their income from tickets dropped 36.05 million euros to 961,000 euros, while the club's salaries rose 21 percent to 503 million euros.

According to the DNCG, the wages figure was as much as 14 other Ligue 1 clubs combined for the same period.

PSG received 201.8 million euros of television revenue, of which 146 million euros were linked to their success in the Champions League, where they reached the final in August 2020 and the last four the following year.